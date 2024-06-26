Police seek to identify truck driver who failed to stop after hitting shop

Police are seeking to identify the driver of a heavy vehicle truck who failed to stop after striking a Hamilton business, causing damage.
A Hamilton police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Grey Street and Thompson Street on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, about 8pm.
She said a heavy vehicle was believed to have struck the awning of a business, causing damage.
"Investigations are being undertaken to identify the driver and truck involved," she told The Standard.
She urged anyone with information or dash cam footage to call Hamilton police on 5551 9100 or Crime Stoppers.
