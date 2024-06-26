Why can't we do more?: Councillor expresses frustration at budget

A Moyne Shire councillor has expressed frustration at "not being able to do more".
Cr Damian Gleeson spoke about the 2024/25 budget at the monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25.
"I'm going to take the opportunity - in case this is my last budget - to air some frustrations," Cr Gleeson said.
"Above the line this year we achieved two items as councillors - one was the flag pole and one was some plaques in Garvoc."
Cr Gleeson said he was frustrated he couldn't do more for the community.
"My frustration is we constantly get told that we're the closest to the community and the community comes to us and they ask us to do things and really we get not much done," he said.
Cr Gleeson suggested using some of the budget "carry over" for more community projects.
"For the last four years we've had a $7 million plus carry over .. but we've never really been brave enough to say 'why don't we pull a couple of million bucks out of the carry over or the budget we've got and let's really get some good community things done'."
Cr Gleeson said he also questioned why some community groups got funding, while others were overlooked.
"For the fourth year in a row now we've allocated money to Victoria Park and DC Farran and no one has given me an explanation as to why we do that and I use the example of 'why don't we do the same for Southcombe Park'.
"All I've asked for is equity across the shire.
"I just can't understand why we value volunteers across the shire differently - I just don't get it."
Councillors voted to unanimously adopt the budget, which includes an additional allocation of funding for a fence around Mortlake's Market Square playground and an additional allocation for new change facilities in the town.
Mayor Ian Smith said $5000 would be allocated to fence the playground in Mortlake.
"This will be a co-funded project with the community being asked to raise funds and council officers will work with the community on the investigation and design of the fence," he said.
"We are also allocating an additional $100,000 in the 2025/26 Budget to the Mortlake Recreation Reserve change room project.
"It will be dependent on the committee gaining funding from the federal government and will take council's total 2025/26 allocation to $200,000.
The budget includes a capital works budget of $27.9 million, which included $7.3 million of projects carried over from last year and a $9.7 million allocation to the local road network.
Other funded projects include drainage works in Campbell and James streets in Port Fairy, upgrades to the Woorndoo Recreation Reserve and $2.4 million for further work on the Koroit township renewal
Cr Smith said the budget was responsible and focused on service delivery.
"Costs are rising for councils, just as they have in the supermarket and at the petrol pump," he said.
"We were facing significant increases in costs.
"We are committed to maintaining the service levels our community expects and maintaining our infrastructure, but we are determined to do that in a way that represents best value for money for our ratepayers."
