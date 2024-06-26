The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why can't we do more?: Councillor expresses frustration at budget

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 26 2024 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moyne Shire councillor Damian Gleeson speaks to the crowd at Port Fairy's dachshund dash on June 9, 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady
Moyne Shire councillor Damian Gleeson speaks to the crowd at Port Fairy's dachshund dash on June 9, 2024. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Moyne Shire councillor has expressed frustration at "not being able to do more".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.