New owners, name change coming for long-time city funeral home

Warrnambool's O'Sullivan Family Funeral Directors will have a name change and new owners on Friday, June 28.
New owners Fiona Umbers and Karen Scull say they will still offer the same help, support, love and advice Mick and Melissa O'Sullivan have offered the public for more than 25 years.
The pair, who have a wealth of knowledge as hospice volunteers and end of life doulas across the south-west, take over the Fairy Street funeral home with their good friend Libby Moloney from Natural Grace Holistic Funeral Care.
Ms Umbers told The Standard it was a wonderful opportunity to be taking over the well-established business.
"The public will notice some changes with the first one being our new name Natural Grace Holistic Funeral Care," Ms Umbers said.
"Our aim is to offer the great things the O'Sullivan family has provided for over 25 years and we'll be hoping to add even more support to families who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
"Karen and I are long time residents of Warrnambool and have a pretty good understanding of the issues people face through our work in the hospice system and families who are supporting a loved one to die at home."
Mick O'Sullivan said it had been a tough decision for the family to sell the business.
"My family has mixed emotions because we loved helping out people in their time of need but at the end of the day we've made the right decision," Mr O'Sullivan said.
"We're confident that Fiona, Karen and Libby will do great jobs. It's a very important role in the community being funeral directors as you're dealing with people that are facing the toughest times of their lives as they are talking about a funeral for a loved one.
"Our family has been privileged and honoured to have played a small part in helping people and families in those tough times for more than 25 years."
Natural Grace Holistic Funeral Care has two other sanctuaries at Woodend and Fairfield.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.