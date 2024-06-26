Drink-driver records high reading after crashing into streetlight pole

A Warrnambool man is expected to be charged with drink-driving after crashing into a streetlight pole in the early hours of the morning.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson said the 30-year-old man crashed into the pole at the corner of Glenrowe Avenue and Raglan Parade in Warrnambool at 1.30am on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
The Holden sedan was extensively damaged and required towing.
"It took some time to rehabilitate the scene with Powercor attending," Acting Sergeant Timpson said.
He said some road closures were in place following the collision.
The officer said the driver was not injured but recorded a "high" breath alcohol concentration.
He said the driver was released on summons and is expected to be charged with drink-driving and other driving-related matters.
Acting Sergeant Timpson said the driver was lucky to not be seriously injured.
A Powercor spokesman said crews received a report of a vehicle into a streetlight pole shortly before 2am.
"Crews attended at approximately 2.30am, isolated the supply and made the site safe," he said.
"Power was not interrupted to any customers."
It came after a high-speed rollover in Dennington last weekend.
That vehicle crashed into a power pole and was believed to be travelling at between 130kmh and 140kmh in a 50kmh zone when the collision happened.
At the same time as the weekend collision, concerns were raised about road safety after the HEMS4 air ambulance was called to three serious collisions in as many days.
Anyone with information about either incident should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
