Councillors vote to change offensive creek name in Moyne Shire town

A creek in Caramut with an offensive name will be changed years after the request was made by Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation.
The Lubra Creek, which was the site of a massacre of Indigenous Australian women and children of the Moperergundidj clan in February 1842, will be renamed Thanampool Thookay Creek.
The name, which is Dhauwurd Wurrung language, meaning women and children as been selected to reflect on the First Nation people murdered at the site in 1842.
Councillors unanimously voted to change the name, only lamenting it should have been done a long time ago.
"I fully support this motion and it's a shame it's taken so long," councillor Jordan Lockett said.
He said there had been many atrocities committed to First Nations people.
"We have a long way to go in reconciliation and this is a direct way we can start to change things that are wrong.
"One of the things I often talk about is doing with and not doing to - I think this is a good example of that."
Cr Karen Foster also supported the name change.
"History can be hard - it really can be hard but we should always remember it so we never repeat the mistakes of the past," she said.
"I hope this helps us to remember the women and child with the respect and honour that they weren't afforded in 1942."
Councillors were told at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25 the next step in changing the name was contacting Geographic Names Victoria to advise them of the decision.
The process could take up to six months to formalise.
Councillors were previously told the renaming would give "dignity, honour, justice and respect" for the First Nations victims massacred there.
In a statement, the corporation said a child and four women named Connyer, Natgoncher, Wenigoniber and Wooigouing were massacred while sleeping at the site by European settler colonialists on February 24, 1842.
The perpetrators were John Beswicke, Joseph Betts, Arthur D Boursiquot, Richard Guinness Hill, Charles Smith and Robert Whitehead.
"The Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation facilitated a women's group, including several members of the Gunditj Mirring Aboriginal Corporation, to discuss and deliberate on a new name that would honour the victims of this massacre," the statement said.
"Through this act, we demonstrate our commitment to dignity, honour, justice and respect for the victims of this tragedy.
"...This initiative is a vital step in building a cohesive community that recognises the significance of every individual's story, fostering an environment where the past is acknowledged and the future is built on a foundation of mutual respect and understanding."
