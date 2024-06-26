'We lose it forever': Councillors vote to protect agricultural land

Corangamite Shire has knocked back two subdivision applications to protect agricultural land.
Councillors voted at the June meeting on Tuesday, June 25 to follow the recommendations of council officers and reject the applications.
The first was for a two-lot subdivision on Doaks Track, Scotts Creek.
The applicant wanted to subdivide the land, retain the house and sell the remaining farmland.
"Overall, the application does not provide an appropriate response to the strategic direction and policy objectives of the planning scheme, which seek to prioritise the protection of productive agricultural land from incompatible land uses and prevent inappropriate urban activities in rural areas which may prejudice the ongoing operation of agriculture," the officer's report states.
Councillor Geraldine Conheady spoke about the importance of protecting agricultural land.
"We go out and visit the sites where we can and talk to the persons involved," Cr Conheady said.
"I think we do take the time to get to know as much as we possibly can about these applications but that doesn't really change the issues around our municipal planning scheme and our policy planning framework.
"We need to be very careful about protecting agricultural land."
Cr Ruth Gstrein also spoke about the application.
"This particular property is on prime agricultural land and that's what we're trying to protect through this policy."
The second application was for a two-lot subdivision at Cooriemungle.
The applicant wanted to sell the dwelling and keep the existing farmland for a bluegum plantation.
Cr Laurie Hickey said he didn't support the subdivision.
"We are obliged to look after our prime agricultural land and we need to restrict land usage that can impact on agriculture, he said.
Cr Jo Beard said prime agricultural land was valuable and these decisions about subdivisions would have an impact on generations to come.
"Once we start carving it up, we lose it forever," she said.
The council also rejected two proposed two-lot subdivisions at its May meeting.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels signalled his intention to support the recommendation, noting there'd also been an influx of similar applications.
"We've been thrown a massive curve ball with the blue gums moving in and the fact the blue gums don't require any work force, the housing on their properties are obviously coming up for subdivision," he said.
Central ward councillor Ruth Gstrein agreed with Cr Vogels.
"I can't support this subdivision going through," she said.
"We do a little bit of crystal ball gazing when we do this, initially it's usually the people who are tied into the agricultural industries that do move into these houses and they have those connections rather than disconnect.
"But there's also an opportunity or misfortune that they don't connect or the properties are sold onto people who wanted to have a tree change but don't understand the ramifications of when this house has forestry right around it and it doesn't matter if its forestry, dairy or grazing - it's important the property does stay tied to the farm."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.