'Starting to gel': Injury-hit contender making strides, says star netballer

Koroit netballer Millie Jennings believes a different-looking Saints side is "starting to gel" in the absence of several key players.
The side has been plagued by injuries all year, headlined by skipper Layla Monk's season-ending ACL injury suffered in round three.
Saints leader Molly McKinnon also hasn't featured for the side since injuring her knee in round six while teenage multi-sport talent Scarlett O'Donnell sustained an injury and hasn't played since round five.
Given the circumstances, Jennings is pleased with how the third-placed side is tracking after 10 rounds.
"We've had a few ups and downs with injuries and things but I think we're really starting to gel together as a team given those injuries have put a couple of people out and brought a couple of people in," the star midcourter told The Standard.
"We're really starting to find some form."
Teenager Chloe Gleeson is one player who has stepped up, playing eight of a possible 10 open-grade games this year.
The midcourter, in year nine at Emmanuel College, has been named in the side's best players twice.
Jennings, 18, relishes being a member of a youth-laden squad which also includes rising talents, Shelby O'Sullivan and Indy O'Connor, who board at Geelong College and play most weeks.
"Shelby and Indi are in Geelong now and they come back every week to play and they've just grown as players so much and Scarlett's improving and Molly McLaren," she said.
"Pretty much the whole team's under 18 which is really interesting to see but we all work really well together and it's really good."
Jennings is in the midst of a strong season herself and has been named in the best eight times from 10 games.
A decision to place more emphasis on fitness than in previous seasons is paying off.
She has also loved reuniting with Saints coach Danielle McInerney.
"Danielle's great, I had her my first season when I moved to Koroit in juniors as well as open and she was amazing then," she said.
"She's still amazing, she's so passionate about what she does and takes everything on..."
Jennings, based in Portland, was also a member of the Hampden league side which won the Netball Victoria Association championships earlier this month.
She enjoyed the experience which saw the league win its first title since 2003.
"It was really good to play with lots of different players from different clubs," she said.
"I thought that by the end of the day we really worked well together and were able to come away with the win which was good. We didn't lose a game for the whole day."
Outside of netball, Jennings is undergoing a traineeship at her mum Kerri's pilates business.
She is completing her certificate three in fitness as well as a pilates qualification and plans to head to university in 2025.
"Mum's pretty flexible with hours so it's really good," she said.
"There's a bit of study to do but other than that it's going very well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.