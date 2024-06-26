Cricket association posts deficit, maintains stability at board level

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association chairperson Gordon McLeod says the league remains in a strong financial position despite posting a deficit of $4061.07 at the league's annual general meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
McLeod said it was a "pretty good outcome" with challenges of increasing costs playing a part with the balance sheet remaining strong with a total equity of $141,355.
The financials show revenue increasing by $5000, with expenditure increasing by $14,000 largely driven by increases in general manager salary costs, accommodation, bus hire, player apparel and consultant fees.
"It's not as much about making profits but balancing the books in this association and maintaining a balanced budget," McLeod told The Standard.
"It's a small deficit but it's certainly not a worrying deficit at all. It's not something we're too concerned about, it's just about good management.
"Obviously by appointing a general manager as well, there is finances attached to that, so considering things like that, overall it's been a pretty good outcome.
"Support from our sponsors and the community are really important but we're conscious of balancing the books. That's our objective outlined in the constitution."
In other matters on the night, Rob Johncock officially joined the WDCA board with all others retaining their place, which includes executive board members McLeod, senior vice-president Bruce Membrey and junior vice-president Terry O'Keefe.
Jeshua Ross, Andrew Bridge, Jason Mungean, Ingrid Bellman and Hannah Meates retained their position on the board.
McLeod said while he was open to moving on from the role - potentially in the next twelve months - stability at board level was important for the association as it moves into a new era.
The experienced cricket administrator said it was integral to finish the work done at board level, including finalising mergers, player points policies and a new-look divisional structure.
"There's a lot of change happening and it's important we have stability at this time, especially throughout this five-year strategic plan," he said.
"I've been there for five years now as president, it's probably time to consider someone else in the next 12 months but at this point in time there is stability at board level and all of the executive members will continue which is a good thing.
"It's almost a 365-day job at times now with the size of the league and the changes we're making."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.