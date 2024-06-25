Police stunned high-speed crash not triple fatality

Senior police officers are astounded a high-speed rollover in Dennington last weekend was not a triple fatality.
It's estimated that a vehicle which crashed into a power pole was travelling at between 130kmh and 140 kmh in a 50kmh zone when the collision happened.
At the same time as the weekend collision, concerns were raised about road safety after the HEMS4 air ambulance was called to three serious collisions in as many days.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash in Dennington on Saturday night, June 22.
"It is believed a vehicle crashed into a power pole before flipping on Drummond Street about 10pm," she said.
"The two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and later went to Warrnambool Base Hospital.
"The driver returned a positive preliminary breath test (for alcohol) at the scene and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"A 43-year-old Warrnambool man is assisting police with their inquiries."
It's understood blood samples were taken from the driver at hospital.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and if the blood tests prove positive to excessive alcohol it's expected the driver will be charged with drink driving and possibly associated offending.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.