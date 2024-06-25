The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shotgun found: Bomb Response Unit called over suspicious package

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 25 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have blocked off a section of Breton Street.
Police have blocked off a section of Breton Street.

Police have cordoned off a Warrnambool street after a suspicious package and firearm were found behind the new Mortlake Road Salvation Army headquarters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.