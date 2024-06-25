Shotgun found: Bomb Response Unit called over suspicious package

Police have cordoned off a Warrnambool street after a suspicious package and firearm were found behind the new Mortlake Road Salvation Army headquarters.
Police are on scene and have blocked off the intersection of Breton Street and Mortlake Road following the discovery of a "suspicious package" shortly before 11am.
It's understood a bag containing a shotgun and "other unknown items" was located.
"Officers were called to the scene after a firearm was also found, located by a member of the public at the rear of a charity store in the area," a police media liaison spokesperson said.
The Bomb Response Unit are attending the scene and expected to arrive soon after 5pm.
Police say there is no immediate risk to the safety of the public.
Police tape was seen around a tarp on grass behind the car park of the Salvation Army headquarters.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
