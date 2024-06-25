Heated debate: 'I'm not putting up with this nonsense anymore'

A Moyne Shire councillor stated "I'm not putting up with this nonsense anymore" during a heated debate about a fair access policy.
Cr Damian Gleeson took issue with Cr Jim Doukas' comments regarding the policy, which seeks to address known barriers experienced by women, girls and gender diverse people in accessing and using community sport and recreation.
Cr Doukas said he would not support the motion, saying he was concerned a person who was born male would be able to access change rooms with people who were born females.
"As I stated before people who grow up as a male can identify as female ... they can wake up in the morning and do it in the afternoon," Cr Doukas said.
"They can walk into the change rooms, if this passes today, strip right off and parade around in front of everybody.
"That is just plain wrong.
"If you vote for this, you are letting your community down."
A council officer advised there were usually options that were non-gender specific or a family facility some people may choose to use.
Cr Gleeson interjected when Cr Doukas continued to express his fears regarding the policy.
"I think you've made your point and you're going above and beyond," he said.
Cr Jordan Lockett said he would like to remind everyone that the chamber was "meant to be a place of dignity and respect".
"We have a code of conduct we are meant to follow as councillors."
Cr Lockett said this included taking positive action to eliminate discrimination.
"Some of the discussion which has just occurred - which Cr Gleeson highlighted - was inappropriate, it's 2024."
Cr Doukas took issue with that and asked on a point of order what was offensive about what he said.
"I'd like to know what I've said that was inappropriate?"
Cr Lockett replied: "Plenty of things."
He said Cr Doukas insinuating a transgender person may enter a change room and take photos was offensive.
The debate was eventually curbed, with the mayor calling for a vote.
It was passed 6-1, with Doukas voting against it.
