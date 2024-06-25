Fisherman catches 120kg tuna

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
After a four-hour battle at sea, Warrnambool's Brandon Cole managed to reel in a tuna that has weighed in over the world record.
Journalist Katrina Lovell reports Mr Cole was still waiting for the line to be tested before the catch was officially declared a record, but until then his friends and family will be feasting on fish for a while.
A Port Fairy man has been jailed for five years over his "lawless thuggery" inflicted on a group of people during two frenzied home invasions.
Bailey Jade Sutcliffe, 23, of Cox Street, suffered significant injuries to his stomach during the two aggravated burglaries at a Denny Street address in Warrnambool on September 15 and September 20, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to offences in the Warrnambool County Court and on June 25, 2024, was jailed for five years.
The delivery of green liners for kitchen food scrap containers has been cut with Warrnambool City Council saying they will no longer supply them.
The council lowered the cost of its four bin kerbside collection from $427 to $417 for the 2024-25 year, but part of that reduction means it won't deliver rolls of Food Organics and Garden Organics caddy liners to households anymore.
