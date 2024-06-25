'It's not safe at all': School crossing raising red flags in small town

The Hawksdale community is rallying for the safety of their school children at a dangerous crossing.
Parents and teachers at Hawkesdale P-12 college are asking the state government to reinstate a school crossing along the Penshurst-Warrnambool Road through the town.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has asked the minister for roads and road safety Melissa Horne to consider reinstating the crossing.
"That's really what people are concerned about and want addressed - why we wouldn't be able to say that's something that could be done very simply, very quickly?" Ms Britnell said.
"This is just one of those common sense, no brainer, not hard, not expensive, can be done tomorrow things.
"It's not a massive ask, and I don't think it needs to be engineered, I don't think it needs to be a consultative process, it's pretty obvious."
The road is particularly dangerous for students as drivers come up a hill which acts as a potential blind spot to pedestrians ahead.
Worries have also increased as more large trucks and milk tankers use the road.
Parent Kylie Habel has children at the school who walk to and from their family home each day.
She says she encourages her children to cross the road 100 meters away at a flatter area so they can see oncoming traffic.
However, this means the children are crossing in an 80km area instead of 60km.
"It's not safe at all, it's really not," Mrs Habel said.
"My kids cross down at another spot because they can actually see both ways.
"There's really nowhere safe for the kids to cross at the moment."
Acting principal John Ralph said students used the crossing 4000 times a year, and he wanted to see safety upgrades implemented.
