English import to provide stability, class with bat says incoming coach

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club is confident its new overseas import can add some class and stability with the bat next season.
West Warrnambool have recruited emerging English all-rounder Ed Taylor for the 2024-25 season, with the highly-rated cricketer having played a handful of games at second XI county cricket level for Sussex.
The 23-year-old, who currently plays for Lordswood in the strong Kent Premier League as vice-captain, has spent time in Australia previously with St George in the NSW Premier competition, scoring almost 400 runs in the seconds.
Panthers coach Luke Gannon said it was an important signing for the club, with the link to the classy batter, who can also provide an option as a spinner, coming through experienced player Justin Snow.
"We went down a few different avenues and with Ed, we were lucky in a sense to get our first preference which is great," he said..
"He'll bat in short form cricket up the top and then in the middle-order in the red-ball stuff which is where he has been playing at his club over there.
"He bowls a bit of off-spin but it's more his batting is what we were looking for."
Gannon, who will coach his home club for the first time this coming season, said it was important to add some stability around its top-order while continuing to develop some exciting young players.
"We were looking for a bit of a mainstay up there with the bat," he said.
"We experimented a bit with Tyler (Fowler) last year and that worked reasonably well I thought but we wanted to shore things up a bit with another classy bat to go with Joe Nyikos and Ben Threlfall.
"We've got some good kids who are potentially top-order bats but they might be another one or two seasons off. Brock (Gannon) and Ryan Lucas, Joe Douglas, I see as one to six in the batting order but they might need another twelve months or so."
Gannon said the club was hopeful of landing a few more recruits and anticipated some key players to return to the club.
