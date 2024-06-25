Green FOGO bin liners to go as council cuts waste charge

The delivery of green liners for kitchen food scrap containers has been cut with Warrnambool City Council saying they will no longer supply them.
The council lowered the cost of its four bin kerbside collection from $427 to $417 for the 2024-25 year, but part of that reduction means it won't deliver rolls of Food Organics and Garden Organics caddy liners to households anymore.
The council said when the FOGO collection was first introduced in 2018, there weren't many places selling compostable liners but that had now changed.
With the city's annual budget voted through earlier this month, mayor Ben Blain said the bin liners wouldn't be delivered to mailboxes any more but there were other options.
The council said it was not necessary to use a liner in your FOGO kitchen caddy and it could be washed with dishwashing detergent after it was emptied.
It was also dishwasher-safe.
Lining it with newspaper was another option.
The council will also have the bin liners available for purchase at the council offices for $12.70 for those that want them.
