Youth will not stand trial over alleged police bashing until February 2025

A Warrnambool youth will not stand trial over the alleged bashing of two south-west police officers until February 2025.
The Warrnambool teenager was expected to stand trial during June this year after being charged in October 2021 with affray, resisting and assaulting police, as well as breaching the COVID-19 regulations of the Victorian chief health officer.
The youth was allegedly approached by police during the height of the pandemic because he wasn't wearing a mask.
One of the police officers was physically injured and emotionally traumatised after the alleged attack, which involved an adult male co-accused, who has been jailed for his role.
The accused, who was 15-years-old at the time of the alleged offending, was expected to legally represent himself at trial this month but he did not appear in court.
He was given at least 48 hours to appear but failed to do so.
The court has since confirmed the next court date is set for February 14, 2025.
The accused has always maintained his innocence.
