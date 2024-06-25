'We're meant to be one shire for everybody': Councillor votes against plan

Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas has described an Aboriginal engagement and partnership plan as "discriminative".
"This plan puts a particular group within the community above the rest of the shire," Cr Doukas said at the monthly council meeting on Tuesday, June 25.
He said he had been contacted by people who took issue with their children being asked to say sorry at kinder or primary school for incidents that occurred in the past that "they know nothing about".
"We're meant to be one shire for everybody, not a particular group and this particular plan takes one particular group and puts them above everyone else," Cr Doukas said.
Cr Jordan Lockett, who moved the motion, appeared to take issue with Cr Doukas' comments.
"I'm still trying to gather myself after those comments to be honest," Cr Lockett said.
He said there were many reasons why an engagement policy was needed "with our Indigenous brothers and sisters."
Cr Lockett said he fully endorsed the plan, saying it was important to "do with, not to".
"We need to listen and we are listening and there is a long way to go in terms of our learning," he said.
Cr Karen Foster said endorsement of the plan was long overdue.
She said it was important to build new relationships and improve understanding and respect for Aboriginal culture and people.
Mayor Ian Smith said the Aboriginal Engagement and Partnership Plan was largely an internal facing document to help provide guidance to council teams and increase awareness and recognition of indigenous culture in everyday operations.
"It is very much about integrating Indigenous culture and recognition into the work our teams do every day," he said.
"It might include updating signage policies and guidelines to incorporate Aboriginal language and imagery where appropriate, increased Indigenous story time at our libraries or development of tourism materials with an Indigenous focus.
"The plan will help our teams recognise the 65,000 years of Indigenous culture in Australia, which predates all of us and share it with the community through council's daily operations.
"It will help our teams think about how they can make our work more inclusive and aware of Aboriginal culture."
Cr Smith said the plan had been developed in partnership Corangamite Shire Council and key traditional owner groups.
"It's a small but significant step for council to be taking and our plan aligns with the Victorian Aboriginal Local Government Strategy as well as the Moyne Shire 2040 Community Plan and 2021-2025 Council Plan and the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation Country Plan."
The motion was passed 6-1, with Cr Doukas voting against it.
