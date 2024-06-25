Man arrested on warrant owes five months in prison

A New South Welshman arrested in the Heywood district is in the process of being transported north.
Mark Haynes, 55, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week after he was arrested following a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Police applied for Mr Haynes to be extradited to NSW on Monday, June 24, where he owes five months in jail.
It was ordered that Mr Haynes be transported back to Albury.
His previous charges included burglar-related offending and theft of vehicles.
