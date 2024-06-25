Near misses 'really pushing us' towards finals, says important defender

An emerging Warrnambool and District league A grade netballer says her team is being fulled by a burning ambition to play finals this season.
Dennington's Katelyn Grant is playing a strong, versatile role for the fifth-placed Dogs as they look to finish the home-and-away season in style and play finals after a few seasons of near misses.
The 22-year-old, who is studying nursing and midwifery, said the close-knit group of friends, coached by Sue Fleming, was determined to qualify.
"I've really enjoyed the season so far," she said ahead of the team's clash against Allansford.
"Our whole team, we're such a close group of girls outside of netball and we're all very friendly. We're pretty eager to make the finals and stay in the top-five despite the last few years.
"I think having just missed out on both years, it is really pushing us this year to stay there."
Grant, who said she'd always been a defender, was enjoying the challenge of transitioning into a more attacking role.
"I've always been a goal defence my entire career, that's where my best netball is and I'm most comfortable," she said.
"I've been trying to transition to the mid-court so I've played a bit of wing attack, I'm lacking a bit of height in defence so it's been nice to focus on my attacking game."
A two-time premiership player as a junior, one at South Warrnambool in the under 16s and in the under 17s at Dennington, Grant said she'd loved her time at Dennington after close friend Zoe Fleming convinced her to join the club a few years ago.
"That's always the main aim to get in the grand final and win a flag and I'm a very competitive person and love to win, but I really love the social side and playing with my friends," she said.
"That's the one thing I've enjoyed the most about playing my netball at Dennington, it's such a close, friendly club.
"Our main goal for this year is to make the five and experience finals after missing out the last few years but just enjoying playing with this group of girls and having fun."
