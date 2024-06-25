'They were the good old days': Radio identity switches off after 40 years

Warrnambool's Peter Headen has seen a lot of changes in his four decades working in radio which switched from records and cartridges to the digital age.
As one of the ACE Radio Networks longest serving general managers, the 3YB FM and COAST FM veteran - also known as Heado - will call time on his career at the end of June.
"I can remember when I first started there was records and people would hold the record, start the turntable and play the song," Mr Headen said.
Ads were recorded on a cartridge, and filed numerically.
"You'd pick out the number, put it in the cart machine, spin the record, press the buttons for the ads when the record finished. Now it's all on computer," he said.
"They were the good old days."
Growing up listening to the radio as a kid, Mr Headen said he had always had an interest in radio.
So when he heard an ad for a sales rep at 3WM in Horsham in 1984 he jumped at the opportunity.
He had moved to the country after he married but he'd grown up in Melbourne where he worked delivering cakes across the city for his parents' bakehouse.
After leaving school, his dad had encouraged him to apply for a job in the Preston Institute of Technology library.
"I did a librarian course but never practised as a librarian...I did the course and thought 'that's not for me'," he said.
While he worked his way up up radio to sales management, he was no stranger to the airwaves - interviewing actors, musicians and politicians over the years including a former prime minister.
"I remember interviewing Bob Hawke when he came to Ararat ... I've still got that on file," Mr Headen said.
"I've done sports shows. I had a show on 3YB for years called The Drop Kicks."
He more recently hosted a regular hour-long show on Fridays "just talking about local issues".
Mr Headen did step away from radio during his career but he was lured back.
In Horsham, he ventured out into his own business for three years.
"I bought a shop and opened up a cafe called Aroundabout Lunchtime. It was on the corner of a roundabout," Mr Headen said.
He worked there until ACE radio asked him in 1996 if he wanted to move to Warrnambool to look after the station here.
So with four daughters aged between three and 14, he ventured south.
"I'd been working six or seven days a week and we thought this might be a better option," he said.
Mr Headen said a lot had changed in the radio landscape over his career with the rise of social media and digital platforms.
He oversaw the arrival of Coast FM in 2002, and the switch of 3YB from AM to FM.
His work to support large-scale community projects, not-for-profits, sporting clubs and causes often saw credit deflected to the radio stations but in 2013 he was recognised as Warrnambool's Citizen of the Year.
Retirement, he said, had been on the horizon for the past 12 months.
"I knew the day was coming. I've really loved the work and the staff I've worked with, the people I've been dealing with. That's what I'll miss the most - the people," he said.
Mr Headen has a few trips planned when he retires at the end of the week.
"For six months I'll recharge the batteries. I don't know what the next chapter is," he said.
"My wife Philo has been a big supporter, without her I wouldn't be able to do what I did, I was away a lot and she's just been fantastic from my point of view and held the family together".
At 68, he also now plans to spend more time with his grandchildren.
ACE Radio chief executive officer Mark Taylor congratulated Mr Headen and said Warrnambool had cemented its place as the highest-performing in the ACE network.
Network owners Rowly and Judy Paterson said Mr Headen's legacy - which had touched countless lives and uplifted the community - would be long lasting.
Michael Duncan has been named the new general manager of 3YB FM and COAST FM.
