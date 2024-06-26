King Stingray adds extra south-west stop to 'regional run' tour

Warrnambool used to be known as a regional capital of live music and now after many venue closures and quiet years, musicians are trying to get that reputation back.
Australian powerhouse band King Stingray will perform at the newly renovated Ondo sound room at the Whalers Hotel on July 21, 2024.
Promoter and musician Max Donahue reached out to see if the band would be willing add a stop to their 'regional run' tour, after Warrnambool originally missed out.
Mr Donahue said he wanted to bring big name acts to Warrnambool after he grew up here without them.
"I grew up in [the region] and... I had to drive three or four hours to the city to see the stuff I wanted to see," Mr Donahue said.
"I'm passionate about bringing those higher profile acts to the area.
"If I can bring a good band down, then I will."
Mr Donahue has previously brought other big name Australian acts such as Amyl and the Sniffers and Bad//Dreems to play in the area with the Down South Fest.
Because Warrnambool was not originally on the tour list Mr Donahue has been able to promote two local artists who will open for the band - singer-songwriter Flynn Gurry and rapper Prosper.
"I think it's pretty important if you're going to bring down these bigger acts to give those young artists or the local artists the opportunities to support and get their name out there," Mr Donahue said.
