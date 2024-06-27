The Standard
Port Fairy home filled with natural light

By House of the Week
June 27 2024 - 5:00pm
Port Fairy home filled with natural light
Port Fairy home filled with natural light
  • 142 Model Lane, Port Fairy
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 3
  • $1.3 million to $1.35 million - all realistic offers considered
  • Agency: Charles Stewart
  • Agent: Penny Adamson 0407 600 767
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

This striking, sun-filled home boasts exceptional style and design, perfectly set on a spacious 3895 square metre allotment with a picturesque garden setting.

