Port Fairy home filled with natural light

This striking, sun-filled home boasts exceptional style and design, perfectly set on a spacious 3895 square metre allotment with a picturesque garden setting.
Craftsman built by highly regarded local builder Tom Taylor in 2019, this is unique, streamlined design at its best.
Enjoy living in the historic township of Port Fairy, in a highly sought-after location where large allotments, easy access to the rail trail and Port Fairy's CBD are commanding highlights of a beautiful lifestyle.
The property is only minutes from the coastal village's restaurants, spectacular surf beaches and all this world-recognised town is so famous for.
"It's ideal for a young family looking for room to move, close to Port Fairy, but where you can still enjoy the peace and tranquility of Model Lane and the rail trail, to ride bikes and have fun," says selling agent Penny Adamson.
"It would also suit a retiring farmer or professional couple that enjoy gardening."
The stunning north-facing home has four delightful bedrooms, including a brilliant main bedroom with expansive walk-in robes and a beautifully appointed ensuite. Three further bedrooms are very well styled, with ample built-in robes.
There is a built-in side desk in the fourth bedroom, which makes it an ideal study or working from home space.
A standout feature is the home's striking open plan living, the streamlined kitchen complete with expansive butler's pantry.
A second spacious north-facing living zone seamless flows to the rear landscaped, low maintenance garden and paved area.
The northerly aspect has been captured to perfection, enabling the stylish polished concrete to heat bank in the winter, while the home is flooded with welcoming natural light all year round.
"I love the brightness of the home, says Penny. "The design priority to capture natural light has been achieved to perfection."
A double garage with internal access and a third single garage creates extra storage for the family, and a freestanding 7 x 7 metre shed, complete with workshop is ideal for hobbies and trades.
Immaculately presented, with idyllic indoor/outdoor living spaces and clever features throughout, an inspection will invigorate and impress. Don't delay, contact the agency for more information.
