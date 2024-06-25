Round 10 Hampden footy stats: Versatile skipper stuffs the stats sheet

Matt Sully is enjoying a purple patch of form but is just glad to be injury free and playing football for Port Fairy.
The Seagulls skipper, a versatile tall who is damaging at both ends of the ground, was at his dominant best in a 21.10 (136) to 9.6 (60) round 10 win against Portland on Saturday, June 22.
He booted five goals against the Tigers, to go with 24 disposals, 11 marks and 10 tackles.
The former Geelong VFL player has been a standout for the Seagulls this year, playing all 10 games and averaging 23.4 disposals, 9.1 marks, 4.9 tackles.
His 34 contested marks for the year place him second across the league while he has also kicked 17 goals.
"I've had a decent pre-season which has helped," Sully told The Standard of his form.
"Other players stepping up as well (has helped) which sort of gives me a bit of freedom for the coaches to put me where they want.
"I'm just happy to be injury-free playing footy.
"Over the past few years I had osteitis pubis and that kept me out for a year and a bit and it just sort of lingered. I've probably just had an uninterrupted pre-season and have just gone from there."
Sully has been utilised forward and in defence this season, with his ability to read the flight of the ball and reel in a contested grab valuable in both positions.
He is happy to play where required.
"I speak to Dusty (coach Dustin McCorkell) on Tuesday night and the other coaches and have a look at the match-ups," he said.
"If there's a really big, dominant forward for the other side it's going to be hard for me to stay up forward.
"But on the other hand there's been some young fellas really stepping up in the backline so I've been able to stay up forward and just float around there."
Sully has been impressed with the performances of the club's younger generation in the absence of experienced players such as star midfielder Kaine Mercovich (bicep).
He said at one stage against the Tigers, the side's entire backline was made up of players aged 18 or younger who all "stood up".
The Seagulls are fresh from consecutive wins against Koroit and the Tigers and sit seventh on the ladder with eight rounds remaining.
Such is the even-nature of this year's competition, the club is only one-win behind third-placed Warrnambool.
"We knew it was going to be an even comp at the start of the year so every win's gold," Sully said.
"We've just got to get through these next few weeks and hopefully get ourselves in a good spot to push for finals which will be exciting."
Portland playing-coach Lochie Huppatz led the way in the midfield for his team with 46 disposals, 14 clearances, nine tackles while teammate Will Hunter (five goals) was effective in front of goal.
Other notable performers from round 10 include Terang Mortlake's Xavier Vickers (33 disposals, seven tackles, two goals), Camperdown's Eric Guthrie (33 disposals, 11 clearances, six tackles, one goal) and Koroit's Liam Hoy (29 disposals, six clearances, two goals).
Cobden skipper Brody Mahoney continued his strong form with 23 disposals and four goals while Jett Bermingham starred for North Warrnambool Eagles with 30 disposals, 12 clearances and two goals.
