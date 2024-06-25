'I've always wanted to catch a world record': Still reeling after big catch

After a four-hour battle at sea, Warrnambool's Brandon Cole managed to reel in a tuna that weighed in over the world record.
Mr Cole was still waiting for the line to be tested before the catch was officially declared a record, but until then his friends and family will be feasting on fish for a while.
He, and partner Laura, were out on the boat fishing off the Apollo Bay lighthouse on Sunday, June 23, 2024 when they got a bite.
An hour into the battle, they caught a glimpse of the tuna and knew they had hooked a big one.
"We were fighting the fish for four hours. It was only Laura's third time tuna fishing, so she was an expert on the steering wheel for me.
"It's a bit of a battle, you'll get a bit of line back on the fish and then it'll take a bit of line.
"It was a very long time but we managed to succeed in the end which was great.
"Laura was very bored by the end of it but we persisted thankfully."
Mr Cole said his catch weighed in at 120.4 kilograms which was potentially a world record on a 15 kilogram line class.
The previous world record tipped the scales at 118.1 kilograms.
"It's been a long time coming. I've always wanted to catch a world record and it's finally happened," he said.
Mr Cole, a former school teacher, now works as a commercial abalone diver by trade but he started fishing when he was five or six with his dad and two brothers.
"I still do a lot of CRT teaching," he said.
Mr Cole said there were plenty of people at the Warrnambool Offshore and Light Game Fishing Club for the weigh-in on Sunday night that got "a nice big slab of tuna".
"That's what half of Warrnambool will be eating for dinner," he said.
"Nothing ever goes to waste on a big tuna like that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.