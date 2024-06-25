'It's where it all starts': AFL legend embracing opportunity to give back

AFL legend Matthew Lloyd says he has never forgot his humble beginnings as an enthusiastic youngster running around the Avondale Heights Football Club.
Despite his array of achievements on the football field - a premiership in 2000 for Essendon, three Coleman Medals, induction into the AFL Hall of Fame and 926 goals - the 46-year-old understands better than anyone the importance of grassroots sport and its ability to connect a community.
Lloyd will line-up for Old Collegians on Saturday, June 29, 2024 against Kolora-Noorat at Davidson Oval in the Warrnambool and District league as part of the 2024 Carlton Draft.
The former Essendon captain will wear his famous number 18 on the day.
"It's more excitement for me, I've only played a few times since retiring so I'm looking forward to it," he told The Standard.
"When I discovered footy at three or four years old, I knew I had a passion for it and always had a footy in my hands. When you do play AFL you can lose that at times a bit in the industry.
"When it (being in the Carlton Draft) was put to me to take part I jumped at the opportunity straight away. I never forget my junior days just being around local footy. When I drive back past my local club now it still gives me tingles down my spine.
"We all came from a club, even my own home club is fighting for survival at the moment and sits bottom of the ladder.
"There's always a cycle where clubs are going well or not going well. I never lose sight of how important local clubs are to the community. Any opportunity you can have with busy lives, work, family, there's nothing better than getting to come back.
"There's nothing better than community footy, it's so enjoyable going to local games, my son is 11 and even now enjoys going to local footy over an AFL game, having a kick on the field at half-time, listening to the coaches. It's where it all starts."
Lloyd, who is still heavily involved in the game at the elite level as a prominent media personality and head coach of Haileybury in the APS boys football competition, said he was looking forward to hopefully seeing a big crowd turn out and show their support.
"I'm really excited to get to Warrnambool, I haven't really been down that way," he said.
"Hopefully there's a few that turn out and we can get a big crowd. Hopefully we can get a win on the board for my new club on the day.
"I've already met their president and captain and they've told me about the challenging times they've had. Hopefully it'll be a day people can remember for a long time.
"It might be the last one I ever do so it's going to be terrific."
While the goal kicking legend is hopefully of snagging a few goals for the Warriors he is looking forward to getting up the ground and having a run around.
He said he had a bit of a kick around and took part in some drills with his Haileybury players to get ready for the crunch clash after last taking to the field six years ago for Penola.
"I'm the type that doesn't chain myself to the goal square, I like to get up the field," he said.
"I'll look to get involved, try and get my hands on the ball early and hopefully kick a few goals for the crowd as well.
"It's going to be a great day."
