Under the Auld Pump: Hampden league great reflects on 'special' premierships

By Tim Auld
June 25 2024 - 1:33pm
Wayne Walsh with sons Tommy, Henry, Sam and wife Jacque. Picture supplied
Wayne Walsh is a great of the Hampden Football Netball League, having played a commanding role in Cobden's 1997 and 1998 premierships. The father of three reflects on his stellar playing and coaching career.

