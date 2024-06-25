Under the Auld Pump: Hampden league great reflects on 'special' premierships

Firstly, Jacque and I are very proud of what our three children have achieved. Sam comes under more notice because he plays with Carlton. We went and saw Henry play for Lismore last Saturday. They defeated Hawkesdale-Macarthur in a close tussle and Henry played well. Tommy is playing good school footy but there's no need to rush him as he's still young. Jacque and I try to get to all of Sam's games with Carlton. The Blues are going well but there's still plenty of water to go under the bridge. Sydney look hard to beat. They are playing really well and I think Collingwood can only improve once they get players back from injury. It's going to be an interesting end to the 2024 season. Injuries play a big part in footy and I've got my fingers crossed Carlton don't get many over the next few months.