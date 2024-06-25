Under the Auld Pump: Hampden league great reflects on 'special' premierships

Wayne Walsh is a great of the Hampden Football Netball League, having played a commanding role in Cobden's 1997 and 1998 premierships. The father of three reflects on his stellar playing and coaching career.
WAYNE WALSH
AT A GLANCE
Born in Cobden on August 8, 1972.
Wife: Jacque. Children: Sam, Henry and Tommy.
Parents: Peter and Margaret. Siblings: Melissa, Lanelle, then my twins brothers Leigh and Chris.
Education: Cobden Primary School before going to Cobden Technical School.
Sporting highlight: On a personal note it would have to be playing in senior football premierships with Cobden in 1997 and 1998.
Wayne, you played a massive role in the Hampden Football Netball League as a player and coach in your younger days and gone on to be heavily involved with footy in Darwin and Ocean Grove. You've mentioned in your sporting highlights the premiership wins by Cobden in 1997 and 1998 were extra special. Can you take me back to the 1997 flag win?
They were both great wins. I started my footy career with Cobden. I suppose the 1997 one was a bit more special because we broke a 47-year premiership drought for the club. The strange thing about the 1997 win was despite starting my footy career with Cobden I played for Terang in 1995 and 1996. I'll never forget I got a call off my dad Peter (Plumber) Walsh in the pre-season of 1997 and he said Cobden were short of players and they needed an assistant coach to help the senior coach Sean Lever.
I went to training and there was only a handful of players but l decided to stay on and help Sean. We had more players within a couple of weeks at training. It was beyond my wildest dreams in the pre-season of 1997 that we would win the flag that year but we did. We defeated Port Fairy in front of a huge crowd at South Warrnambool's ground to win the flag. The game was tight early but we broke away just before half-time and ended up scoring a great win. The celebrations lasted for two days.
What are your memories of the 1998 flag win?
We were under pressure from the start of the 1998 season as we were the hunted. All the clubs wanted to beat us. We defeated South Warrnambool to win the flag in 1998. There were some of our players who carried injuries into the 1998 grand final which made the win more memorable and one of those was Stephen Hammond who played with a broken collarbone. We made the finals again in 1999 but we had lost players including Shane Garner and we were knocked out after two games. I went over to North Warrnambool as playing coach in 2000. I had a couple of years there before taking over as captain-coach at Camperdown in 2002.
Wayne during your playing career you sustained a few injuries but none bigger than in 2002. Can you give me an insight into what happened?
I was playing for Camperdown against Terang in July 2002 and I felt a bit lethargic. I went home with a sore neck and the next morning I couldn't lift my head off the pillow. My wife took me to the Warrnambool Base Hosptial and they did some x-rays and a cat-scan. I ended up going to a neuro-surgeon in Melbourne and he found I had bulging discs. They found some of the discs had pushed on to my spinal cord. I had to get two discs removed. It was supposed to be a four hour operation but ended up going for nine hours. They had to insert four screws and a plate into the top of neck. I've managed things over the years and I'm just grateful for all the great medical support I received back then.
Let's go back to May 2007 for a minute. You were the senior coach at Cobden and a young boy made his debut for Cobden against Camperdown at the Leura Oval. Do you know where I'm going with this conversation?
It was the first senior game for Ben Cunnington at Cobden. Ben was only 15-years-old. We named him on the bench and Ben came on halfway through the second quarter. He booted ten goals. Ben had been playing with the Timboon Demons before coming across to Cobden. He came to us to play footy at a higher level. I must admit it was quite amazing to watch a 15-year-old young lad kick ten goals against tough hard country footballers. I knew that day Ben had above average ability. He went on and played eight senior games with Cobden in 2007 before having a marvellous career with North Melbourne. He played 238 games with the club and could have played a lot more if he wasn't struck down with illness and injury.
Cobden has an incredible record of producing young talent including Sean Darcy, Gary Rohan, Zach and Jackson Merrett, Cunnington and your son Sam to play footy at the highest level in the AFL. Why have so many young players gone on from Cobden to play in the AFL?
It's a good question. You've got to give credit to the Cobden Football Netball Club. They have a wonderful junior program in place and encourage young players to take the next step. I would love to think the tradition of producing great young talent will continue in future years.
Undoubtedly, your proud of the achievements of your children Sam, Henry and Tommy but let's talk about Sam for a moment. He's one of the key players at Carlton. Do you and your wife Jacque go to many Carlton games?
Firstly, Jacque and I are very proud of what our three children have achieved. Sam comes under more notice because he plays with Carlton. We went and saw Henry play for Lismore last Saturday. They defeated Hawkesdale-Macarthur in a close tussle and Henry played well. Tommy is playing good school footy but there's no need to rush him as he's still young. Jacque and I try to get to all of Sam's games with Carlton. The Blues are going well but there's still plenty of water to go under the bridge. Sydney look hard to beat. They are playing really well and I think Collingwood can only improve once they get players back from injury. It's going to be an interesting end to the 2024 season. Injuries play a big part in footy and I've got my fingers crossed Carlton don't get many over the next few months.
How is the health of your dad Plumber?
Plumber contracted septicaemia which developed into pneumococcal disease back in 2007. He's had a few battles which has seen various limbs amputated over the years but he's still in there fighting. Plumber is one tough person and a great inspiration to many people.
