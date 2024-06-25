Jail for home invader who had stomach slashed open in 'frenzied' attacks

A Port Fairy man has been jailed for five years over his "lawless thuggery" inflicted on a group of people during two frenzied home invasions.
Bailey Jade Sutcliffe, 23, of Cox Street, suffered significant injuries to his stomach during the two aggravated burglaries at a Denny Street address in Warrnambool on September 15 and September 20, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to offences in the Warrnambool County Court and on June 25, 2024, was jailed for five years.
Sutcliffe must serve a non-parole period of three years.
Judge Michael O'Connell said Sutcliffe went to the Denny Street home on 15 September last year, armed with a machete and demanded the occupants put their "f**** phones on the ground right now".
He said Sutcliffe swung a machete at another man's stomach and held it to his throat.
The court heard Sutcliffe attended the property with three other men who are set to face trial at a later date.
In the hours after the incident a female occupant of the house received a call from one of the co-accused who threatened to kill her and her family if she called the police.
The judge said Sutcliffe and his associates returned to the Denny Street house on September 20 under the guise one of them was buying marijuana.
He said Sutcliffe, who was armed with a wheel brace/tyre iron, attacked the victims who defended themselves.
Sutcliffe was stabbed to the stomach with a paring knife, causing his intestines to hang out.
Judge O'Connell said Sutcliffe was arrested on October 2 and during a police interview he falsely stated the stabbing to his stomach was a "cheap shot" and not in self-defence.
He said Sutcliffe claimed a resident at the Denny Street home had been dealing drugs to "good kids 15 years and younger."
But the judge said anyone who chose to invade another person's home as Sutcliffe did must expect to be punished severely.
"It matters not whether it is to exact some sort of vigilante justice or to further some real or imagined grievance," he said.
"There is simply no justification for running into anyone's home, whoever they might be and whatever they might have done, and terrorising them.
"It is more than troubling that you and your co-offenders thought you could indulge in this lawless kind of thuggery with impunity."
The judge the offending was not a spontaneous reaction to an unacceptable event, but a planned and calculated act to instil terror.
He said Sutcliffe wielded weapons, particularly the machete, to terrify his victims during the "sustained and frenzied" attacks.
The judge accepted Sutcliffe had entered an early guilty plea which entitled him to a significant sentencing discount.
He also accepted the man's injury was serious with ongoing difficulties to his bowel function rendering his time in jail more onerous.
"It is apparent you were lucky to not be more seriously injured or to have even lost your life," the judge said.
"Likewise, the victims were lucky to not have been seriously, physically injured."
Despite this the judge said the effects of the offending had been serious and lasting with one victim moving interstate in an attempt to recover and "feel safe".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.