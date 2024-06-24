Neighbour who repeatedly threw rocks ordered to pay compensation

A Warrnambool man with an acquired brain injury has been placed on a good behaviour bond after repeatedly throwing rocks which damaged his neighbour's home.
Brian Blain appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24, where he pleaded guilty to offences.
He was placed on a bond with the conditions he pay $100 to the court fund and just over $190 restitution for breaking a window and damaging a downpipe.
Police alleged that on the night of April 10 officers were called to a Warrnambool address after a neighbour reported that rocks were thrown at her house.
Officers attended but could find no one responsible despite reports there had been a group of people in the area.
At 11.20pm the victim again heard rocks hitting her house.
She went outside and Blain was standing at the front of the property.
She accused him of throwing the rocks and he admitted doing so, claiming that the victim had breached his privacy by changing his electronic device passwords and that she worked for the police.
Forty minutes later Blain was screaming obscenities when the neighbour recorded him on her mobile phone.
The next morning the neighbour found numerous rocks scattered throughout her backyards as well as a broken window and smashed downpipe.
She went to the police, made a statement and provided the footage on her phone.
Blain was later arrested.
He told his lawyer that he had a computer program that showed his neighbour had broken into his house, changed his passwords and he had identified her through her mobile phone number.
Magistrate Urfa Masood said Blain had relevant prior court appearances dating back a few years and she heard he had an acquired brain injury and suffered from a mental health condition.
The magistrate said Blain had taken matters into his own hands when he should not have done so and his actions had been "wrong", caused fear and he should pay for the damage.
