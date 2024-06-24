Offender jailed again on violence and driving charges

A Camperdown man has been jailed for four months after pleading guilty to violence and driving charges.
Corey Barnes appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday, June 24.
His original charges included breaching court orders, unlawful assault, drive while disqualified, wilful damage and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Magistrate Urfa Masood jailed Barnes for four months with 23 days pre-sentence detention counted as already served.
She also put Barnes on a community corrections order, with the condition he do 100 hours of community work as well as assessment, treatment, drug testing and programs as requested by the Department Of Justice staff.
Barnes has previously relevant prior court appearances and has been jailed in the past for three months for similar offending.
