Homeless man held in custody charged with motel raid

A middle-aged homeless man charged with serious offences by Portland detectives has been remanded in custody until July 8.
Luke Dalziel, of no fixed address, appeared in front of the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, June 24, where he did not apply for bail.
His new charges include an allegation of aggravated burglary at Portland's William Dutton Motel in Percy Street, two burglaries and thefts from shops.
It's alleged he stole alcohol from Portland's Royal Hotel, also in Percy Street.
He has significant prior court appearances for similar offending.
Magistrate Urfa Masood noted there was no application for bail and said a short adjournment until Mr Dalziel's next court appearance was appropriate.
The court heard that Mr Dalziel suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and a diagnosed mental health condition and he was taking a range of medications.
Mr Dalziel said he was also withdrawing from alcohol use.
He said his past physical injuries included a broken jaw, deviated septum, staples in his head and had been stabbed in the back - resulting in pain management.
