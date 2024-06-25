'Nearing the end': New bridge speed limits as $7m replacement flagged

More traffic limits have been placed on the ageing Gipps Street bridge in Port Fairy which has been earmarked for a $7 million replacement.
While the bridge has been subject to a 30-tonne load limit for a number of years, it will now be cut to 15 tonnes.
The speed limit will also be reduced to 20kmh to help extend the life of the bridge which is nearing the end of its life span.
Moyne Shire Council's assets and community services director Edith Farrell said the load limit would not impact garbage collection or public transport.
But any heavy vehicle with an operational mass exceeding 15-tonnes needing to access the East Beach area would now need to enter from Princes Highway via Rosebrook, and then via Woodbine and Skenes roads.
Ms Farrell said the bridge - the last timber one in the shire - was nearing the end of its serviceable life but it remained safe for use and was inspected regularly.
Planning is under way for a full bridge replacement "in the coming year" at an estimated cost of $7 million.
The council has a number of active applications for funding to assist with the replacement and it has also included $500,000 in its 2024/25 budget towards the works.
"Reducing the speed limit and tonnage reduces what is known as a live load on the bridge structure," Ms Farrell said.
"The faster a vehicle is moving and the heavier it is, the greater the impact on the bridge structure.
"Reducing the live loads reduces impacts on the structure, which in turn helps extend the lifespan of the bridge."
The new lower limits come after the speed was lowered on the bridge from 50kmh to 40kmh in late last year.
Metal plates were also installed on the bridge to ensure it remained open to vehicles.
