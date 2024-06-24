'We came out the winners': People are already asking for baker's lamb pie

In a bake-off across the Tasman, Terang's Brad Burkitt came out on top with his new lamb pie creation.
Mr Burkitt was selected as part of a three-person team of bakers to represent Australia in a revived showdown with our neighbours in New Zealand at an industry trade show.
"As a team we had to make 30 artisan baguettes and 30 sourdough rolls - both with fillings, 30 mini-pavlovas and 40 lamingtons," he said.
"I had to make 48 lamb pies.
"We came out the winners."
Everything that was cooked at the Bakers Association of Australia industry trade show, which was held in Melbourne last week, was handed out to the public after it was judged.
The trade show is where the competition for Australia's best pie and pastie is held - with more than 2000 entries this year.
The bake-off - called ANZBake - has been dormant for the past two decades, but Mr Burkitt was selected to participate in the three-person Australian team in a bid to revive the rivalry between the two nations.
He said a few people put his name forward to make the pies for the Australian team - with the Terang Country Bakery having won both state and national pie awards in the past.
Mr Burkitt said people were already asking for the lamb pie when they visited his bakery.
"We haven't got it on offer yet but it will be on offer very soon," he said.
"I had to come up with a recipe specifically for the competition. I've never actually made a lamb pie before."
Mr Burkitt said becoming a baker was something he "fell into by chance".
He started his apprenticeship in Timboon about 14 years ago before moving around including working in Warrnambool and Stawell.
Almost seven years ago he opened a bakery in Terang and he hasn't looked back.
Mr Burkitt said the bakery was busy.
"We're are in the middle of footy season which is busy for pies," he said.
"Everyone loves to go to the footy and have a pie and we supply three footy clubs.
"If we get the trifecta and get them all on the same Saturday it can make for a quite busy Saturday."
