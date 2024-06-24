Concerns raised after HEMS4 takes four people to hospital in three days

Concerns have been raised about road safety after the HEMS4 air ambulance was called to three serious collisions in as many days.
Four people, including one school-aged boy, were airlifted to Melbourne hospitals between June 20 and June 22, 2024.
Two people were airlifted with serious injuries after a head-on collision on the Terang-Mortlake Road at Noorat on June 20 at 6.20pm.
Another two people were transported to hospital by road.
An 11-year-old Warrnambool boy was also airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital the following day after he was hit by a car on the corner of McMeekin Road and Giffen Street shortly before 6pm.
Then on June 22, police were called to a single-car crash in South Purrumbete.
It is believed the male driver was travelling in a 4WD along Cobden-Stonyford Road when he crashed into a tree at 1.20pm.
The driver, a 74-year-old Ocean Grove man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital for treatment.
The south-west's road safety manager Senior Sergeant Kelli Parkinson said the circumstances surrounding the collisions were yet to be determined and investigations were ongoing.
"Police continue to see far too many drivers speeding, using mobile devices while driving, and not driving to the conditions across Warrnambool," she said.
She said drivers were being urged to slow down, with poor visibility and wet, slippery roads expected during the winter months.
Warrnambool is expecting up to 17mm of rain across Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.
"Drive to the conditions, manage your fatigue on longer trips and put your mobile phone away while driving," Senior Sergeant Parkinson said.
"We don't want to be knocking on any more doors to deliver the sad and horrific news that your loved one has just been killed or seriously injured on the roads.
"We've all seen the ripple effect road trauma has across the entire community, and yet people still think it won't happen to them until it does."
There have have been two lives lost on south-west roads so far this year, including a pedestrian hit by a car at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Ardlie/Hider Streets in Warrnambool in June, and a 62-year-old Warrnambool man who died in a head-on collision on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road in April.
Last year 17 people lost their lives in the region.
Anyone who witnessed this month's incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
