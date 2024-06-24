'Able to give back': Emmanuel college hold Big Freeze event for MND

Emmanuel College students and teachers made a splash on Monday to raise money for MND research.
Year seven students from the Warrnambool school held their Big Freeze event on June 24, 2024.
Friends and family of Emmanuel class 7G donated towards the cause for the chance to dump a bucket of ice water over the students and some of their teachers.
The class raised just over $1000 for FightMND, smashing their original goal of $500.
Year seven student Jye Chisholm said he wanted to participate in the event after hearing the devastating effects MND can have.
"Two people die from MND a day, and honestly I think that is awful," he said.
"So maybe if we raise this money, it might help to find a cure and stop people from dying of MND."
Teacher Mark Jansz said the fundraiser was also a way to teach students important life lessons.
"Being able to give back to something or provide support for a cause, it's given them the opportunity to work together, it's really good," Mr Jansz said.
The students organised the project as part of their 'fight for fair' class encouraging students to learn about social justice causes.
Money can be donated at the school's online Big Freeze page.
