'Very passionate': Stalled car parking strategy gets jump start with survey

The long-awaited car parking strategy will finally get under way with drivers urged to air their views in a Warrnambool City Council survey.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said car parking was something people felt very passionate about.
Parking near the city's hospital has been a hot topic with patients and visitors voicing concerns over their struggle to find a spare space.
With a $384 million redevelopment set to go ahead without the promised 120-space underground car park, there are plans to add an extra level to the multi-storey car park across the road to make up for it.
The council has also in recent months opened its newest CBD car park behind Kepler Street but it is almost full every day.
There have long been plans for a car parking and traffic study for the city but those plans were stalled by COVID-19 lockdowns and a change in driver behaviour during the pandemic.
In October last year councillor Angie Paspaliaris called for the long- awaited strategy to be "progressed significantly".
Mr Mason said the council wanted to get insights from the community about where people were choosing to park, how long they were parking for and whether the arrangements in place were as effective as they could be.
"The survey covers eight precincts across the city: the CBD, Raglan Parade, Banyan Street, the railway station, hospital, industrial, breakwater and Lake Pertobe," Mr Mason said.
"Just one of the precincts - the CBD - has paid parking which encourages a turnover of vehicles to provide more opportunities for people in the main retail area."
Mr Mason said over the past decade a number of new car parks had been established or formalised including Grace Avenue, off-Kepler Street, near the railway station, along Merri Street and at Lake Pertobe.
"Overall, council manages about 4000 car parking spaces across the city," he said.
"So if you're a motorist we're keen to hear your perspective on parking and we encourage you to have a say at www.yoursaywarrnambool.com.au."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.