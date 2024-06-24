The Standard
Chains cut as thieves steal generator from racecourse

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 24 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:15pm
A Gentech generator, similar to that stolen from the Mortlake racecourse. This is a file image.
Thieves have cut chains to steal a Gentech petrol generator from the Mortlake racecourse overnight on Sunday, June 23.

Andrew Thomson

