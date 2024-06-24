Chains cut as thieves steal generator from racecourse

Thieves have cut chains to steal a Gentech petrol generator from the Mortlake racecourse overnight on Sunday, June 23.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a burglary was committed at the Mortlake racecourse between 7pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday, when the crime was discovered and reported to police.
"Possibly two offenders have attended the Mortlake racecourse, gaining access to two machinery sheds via the front doors," he said.
"The offenders have cut the chain/padlocks to gain entry.
"The offenders have then removed a Gentech petrol generator, a battery charger and two Jerry cans from sheds.
"It is believed the offenders have cut a hole into the fence to pass objects through.
"It is believed that at least two people were involved due to the weight of the generator."
Total value of the stolen items has been estimated at $2000.
Anyone with information about the burglary and theft is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Mortlake police are investigating an attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Woodcutters Lane at Woorndoo.
Mortlake police Senior Constable Steve Kay said the rear window of a locked ute canopy was smashed between the evening of Saturday, June 22, and the morning of Monday, June 24.
"The vehicle was parked on a rural property a significant distance from the road, so we believe the offenders would have been disappointed when they realised there were no tools or items of value in the rear of the ute," he said.
"We encourage members of the community to call Triple Zero (000) if they see suspicious activity.
"If any person has information about this offence or other crime please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, make an anonymous information report online or contact the Mortlake police station (5599 2501).
"Be proactive, write down a registration plate number. That small piece of information could prove crucial."
