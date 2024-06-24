'Very well aware of just how difficult it is': Child care expansion ready

Plans for a $2.1 million expansion of Warrnambool's Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre have been finalised with work set to start in the next financial year.
With wait lists for child care places ballooning to almost 400 in recent times, the city council has proposed to upgrade its west Warrnambool facility to create an extra 33 places in a bit to help ease the crisis.
With families facing a two-year wait, the city council is set to proceed with the upgrade after allocating $600,000 in its budget towards the project with the rest of the funding being sought from the state government.
A council spokesman said the project would include an additional room while the existing building will be renovated to meet contemporary needs and expectations.
"Council is in a position to proceed with this project pending a successful application to the Victorian Government," the spokesman said.
"We hope to start the project in the 2024-2025 financial year."
Councillor Debbie Arnott said she was pleased to see the allocation in the council budget - which was adopted earlier this month - for the upgrade of the Matron Swinton child-care centre.
"I'm sure everyone is very well aware of just how difficult it is to get child care at the moment," she said.
"By providing this funding, we hope to create 33 extra child care spaces as well as a new multipurpose room for some consultations."
The government will own and operate those centres in a bid to address shortages.
A number of private centres are also planning to build new facilities in Warrnambool which will help address the growing crisis.
