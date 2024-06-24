A chance to learn how to take the step from imagination to innovation

Can a vacuum cleaner shoot out marshmallows?
If you have ever pondered this or have a love of science, a night with Cristy Burne could be just what you're looking for.
The science journalist, who has worked on a number of internationally renowned publications, including the CSIRO's science magazine for kids, will be in Warrnambool for the city's Storytelling Festival.
Ms Burne said she was excited to help open the eyes of those in attendance.
"Bring your questions, bring your kids, and be ready for an evening of creativity, science, Q&A and a look at whether we should (and how we can) judge a book by its cover," she said.
"I'll be bringing my vacuum cleaner, some ancient marshmallows, my funny stories and a whole lot of energy to share with lovers of story, of science and of connection."
Ms Burne, who is also an author, said she used her platform as a science writer and children's author to encourage every one of us to experiment with storytelling, creativity and fun.
"Get motivated. Get courageous," she said.
Ms Burne enjoys showing people how to take an idea from imagination to innovation.
The free event will be held at Brother Fox at Deakin University on June 25 at 5.30pm. Bookings required.
