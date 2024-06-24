The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Could another government department move into old Wave school site?

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
June 24 2024 - 2:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's old WAVE school has been vacant since 2016. Picture file
Warrnambool's old WAVE school has been vacant since 2016. Picture file

The potential use of Warrnambool's former Wave school by other government departments is still under consideration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.