Could another government department move into old Wave school site?

The potential use of Warrnambool's former Wave school by other government departments is still under consideration.
The site - on the corner of Henna and Lava streets was deemed surplus to education requirements by the Department of Education in May 2023.
It was put out for expressions of interest earlier this year with other government departments getting first dibs at the site which has been sitting unused since 2016.
If there were no takers, the site faced potentially being sold off.
But the government is still considering future options for the site, including potential use of the site by other government departments to ensure its development and ongoing use would align with government objectives and deliver positive outcomes for the community.
But just when any announcement on what might be planned for the site will be made is being kept under wraps, for now.
The location was left vacant after the WAVE program relocated to another site after it was deemed not fit for purpose.
Earlier this year, tradesmen were called in to do maintenance at the site which has been fenced off and boarded up.
It was 50 years ago this year that an alternative school for Warrnambool was first created on the site which was once an old quarry.
