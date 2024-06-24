'I shocked myself': your morning news

It's journalist Jess Howard here with your morning headlines.
A Warrnambool woman has admitted becoming a Catholic nun was "pretty radical" these days but said when she felt the call, she knew it was the right decision for her.
The 30-year-old spoke to senior journalist Katrina Lovell about preparing to make her initial vows next year, and the response she received from her family and friends.
Police have issued another desperate plea to the community to lock up their belongings after multiple unlocked cars were raided with thieves stealing keys and then returning to steal the vehicles.
And in sport, the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association is requesting action after incidents at two Hampden league games on Saturday, June 22.


