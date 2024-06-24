The Standard
'Several minor collisions and near misses': Safety upgrade for intersection

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 25 2024 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
Works at a nearby intersection will help improve connections to Port Fairy's proposed new playground and skate park.
Works at a nearby intersection will help improve connections to Port Fairy's proposed new playground and skate park.

A Port Fairy intersection that has been the scene of a number of collisions and near misses is set to get a Black Spot upgrade.

