'Several minor collisions and near misses': Safety upgrade for intersection

A Port Fairy intersection that has been the scene of a number of collisions and near misses is set to get a Black Spot upgrade.
The Federal Government has announced $289,719 to construct a raised intersection with wombat crossings at Campbell and James streets.
The lighting at the intersection will also be improved.
A Moyne Shire Council spokesman said it would schedule the upgrade as part of its annual program and would let the community know when works would begin.
"Council has worked closely with the officer in charge of the Port Fairy police station who provided a letter of support for our application who said there had been several minor collisions and near misses at the intersection," the spokesman said.
"This work will also assist with pedestrian connections to the new playground and skatepark which will be built in Russell Clarke Reserve, adjacent to the intersection."
The funding allocation is part of a $33.3 million allocation from the Australian Government to improve 56 known crash sites.
The Black Spot Program funds a range of safety measures at locations where serious crashes have occurred or are at risk of occurring.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Carol Brown said the latest round of Black Spot projects in Victoria would improve roads across the state.
"Every death on Victorian roads is a tragedy and could have been avoided," she said.
"Local communities know where their most dangerous road locations are and their ability to nominate projects under this program and work with state and local experts in reviewing nominations is why this program is so successful."
Labor Senator for Victoria Raff Ciccone said the significant $33.3 million investment would deliver safety improvements to 56 high-risk locations on Victorian roads which have a proven history of crashes, including two projects in Wannon.
"Road safety, of course, is a shared responsibility, and this is a timely reminder to be extra vigilant and to slow down on the roads so everyone can get home safely from every journey," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.