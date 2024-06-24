Warrnambool secondary school set to experience boost in student numbers

Brauer College's student numbers are on the rise, according to acting principal Sean Fitzpatrick.
The school has about 860 students but has experienced good enrolment numbers for 2025, he said.
Mr Fitzpatrick is on secondment in the role and took over as head at the start of the year.
He grew up in Melbourne but had a love for the south-west after spending time in Warrnambool on holidays with his family.
Mr Fitzpatrick studied teaching at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus and had his first teaching appointment at Portland Secondary College.
He later moved on to Broadford Secondary College, where he progressed to a senior school management role.
However, Mr Fitzpatrick and his wife Monique, who is originally from Bessibelle, were keen to return to the south-west.
He made the move to Timboon P-12 as assistant principal and was later appointed principal.
Mr Fitzpatrick then took on a role at the Alpine School's Glenormiston campus before becoming principal at Mortlake P-12
Mr Fitzpatrick said he was impressed by the potential of Brauer College and the dedication of the hardworking staff.
"Brauer College has a lot of great things going for it," he said.
"It has a positive climate for learning, really capable and connected staff and enormous potential to progress further."
Mr Fitzpatrick said it had been a challenging time for schools in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teacher recruitment was an issue, but Mr Fitzpatrick is positive about the future.
"We've recruited really strongly in the past six months," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He is also the chair of the Great South West Coast Network of Schools.
Mr Fitzpatrick said he was very passionate about helping students achieve their dreams.
"We are here to help improve student outcomes," he said.
"I love seeing people progress and get better."
Mr Fitzpatrick is also an advocate of schools connecting with the community.
During his time at Timboon P-12, the Timboon Agriculture Project (TAP) was set up to help boost student numbers.
Mr Fitzpatrick is keen to foster a similar program at Brauer and the school recently took part in a trades day which was hosted by the Neil Porter Foundation and South West TAFE.
He and his wife Monique have three children.
Their two daughters - Ciara and Matisse are both pursuing teaching careers - while Seamus is working on a cattle station in north Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.