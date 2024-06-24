The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It's not your fault': Boy hurt in accident wants to reach out to motorist

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 24 2024 - 6:07pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lennox Watson, 11, is recovering in the Royal Children's Hospital after he was hit by a car in Warrnambool on Friday. Picture supplied
Lennox Watson, 11, is recovering in the Royal Children's Hospital after he was hit by a car in Warrnambool on Friday. Picture supplied

An 11-year-old Warrnambool boy injured when he was hit by a car has a message for the driver: "it's not your fault".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.