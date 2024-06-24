Inside Racing: Owners prepared to roll the dice on stable star

"The job as clerk-of-scales is an important one as you have to ensure jockeys carry the correct weight before and after each race. I've been fortunate to have worked at various racecourses across Victoria. Two of my highlights would be working at race meetings at Caulfield and Flemington. I would say another highlight is working at Warrnambool May Carnivals, especially the Grand Annual Steeplechase. They are just incredible events."