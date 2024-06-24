Inside Racing: Owners prepared to roll the dice on stable star

GRASSMERE trainer Adam Chambers is playing a game of Russian Roulette with his stable star Major Share.
Chambers lifts the bar with his undefeated galloper when he lines up in a benchmark 64 over 1000 metres at Bendigo this Thursday, June 27. The young trainer confirmed Major Share's owners had knocked back substantial offers for the three-year-old following two starts for two wins at Terang and Bendigo earlier this month.
"We've had four parties from Hong Kong who have put offers on the table for Major Share but we knocked them back," Chambers said. "Everything is for sale at the right price but Major Share's owners don't believe the offers are the right price.
"It's just like playing Russian Roulette, if he happens to win at Bendigo on Thursday and has three wins from three starts he's worth a lot more money but if he gets beat his price can plummet dramatically. Major Share's owners are prepared to take the chance. We'll be rolling the dice again on Thursday."
Chambers revealed he parted with $75,000 for Major Share at the 2022 Adelaide Yearling Sales and it only took a day to sell shares in the youngster.
"It didn't take long to sell the shares in him," Chambers said. "From day one we knew Major Share had a bit of ability.
"He hasn't let us down winning his two races. It's a tougher race on Thursday but we had no other option than to lift the bar. We'll have a better idea where we go with the horse after his Bendigo run. Warrnambool jockey Tom Madden who has ridden him to his two wins has a big wrap on the horse and rides again on Thursday.
"Tom reckons he's a push-button sort of horse who doesn't over race. Major Share has a lot of upside and his owners have had a good ride so far and we're hoping there's more wins in store."
Major Share has picked up more than $38,000 in stakemoney from his two wins.
Long-serving racing official Noel Ryan retires after the Casterton race meeting this Sunday.
Ryan, 74, who started out as an assistant steward with the old South West District Racing Association in 1985 has filled various roles but for the last 23 years he's been the clerk-of-scales for race meetings.
"I've really enjoyed my time in the industry but the time has come for me to pursue other interests I have in my life," Ryan said. "I've met and worked with some great people and that has made my jobs in racing more enjoyable.
"The job as clerk-of-scales is an important one as you have to ensure jockeys carry the correct weight before and after each race. I've been fortunate to have worked at various racecourses across Victoria. Two of my highlights would be working at race meetings at Caulfield and Flemington. I would say another highlight is working at Warrnambool May Carnivals, especially the Grand Annual Steeplechase. They are just incredible events."
Racing Victoria is advertising Ryan's job and applications close on July 22.
Warrnambool-trained galloper Makewhole has turned into a bargain basement buy for his connections following a maiden highweight victory at his home track on Sunday.
Makeover with veteran jumps jockey Tom Ryan in the saddle defeated Flood And Fire in the 2000 metre flat race.
Trainer Peter Lafferty revealed Makeover was purchased for $7500 in an on-line digital sale.
"We paid $7500 for Makeover a few months ago," Lafferty said. "It looks like a good buy now. He's only had the two starts for us which have resulted in a second placing at Swan Hill and the win today.
"I think there might be another few wins in Makeover. I can't take much credit for the win. The credit goes to my son Harry. He's done a lot of the work with the horse. We've got no big plans for the horse, we'll just take him through his grades slowly."
From his two runs for Lafferty - Makeover has earnt more than $22,000 in prize money.
Champion jumps jockey Steve Pateman made a low key return to riding after more than a year on the sidelines at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Pateman rode the Ciaron Maher-trained Chains Of Honour into fifth place in an open hurdle and hopes to take the mount on the lightly raced jumper in the Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool on July 7.
"It's great to be back riding," he said. "I'm sure I'll derive great benefit out of the race and so will Chains Of Honour. Fabalot set a really keen pace. We were out the back and I think we'll try and push forward in the Lafferty. My fitness levels should keep on improving now that I'm back race riding."
Pateman, who has endured weight battles during his career said he has his weight under control.
Irish born jumps jockey Will McCarthy predicts a bright career for New Zealand bred jumper Irish Butterfly in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool on Sunday.
Having just his fourth jumps start Irish Butterfly was too strong for Wilewink and Pearl Rain in a 3200 metre race.
"I think Irish Butterfly has a future as a jumper," McCarthy said. "I reckon he can go through his grades and will make a handy steeplechaser with time."
Irish Butterfly was the first leg of a winning double for McCarthy. His other winner was on Alibey in a flat race.
Talented jockey Will Gordon has been suspended for three months after being found guilty of purchasing 11 imitation safety vests from South Africa which are not approved by Racing Victoria and sold ten of them to other jockeys.
Stewards found Gordon, who rode Fabalot to victory in an open hurdle at Warrnambool on Sunday, guilty of misconduct and improper conduct for breaching the rules. Gordon was advised of his rights to appeal. His suspension ends on September 20. Warrnambool jockey Luke Williams pleaded guilty to the charge he had purchased an imitation vest and wore it while riding trackwork. Williams started his suspension at midnight on June 23 and can resume riding on July 8. Williams was also fined $1000 for the indiscretion.
Fellow jumps jockey Daniel Small was suspended for four highweight jumps races on a careless riding charge at his home track on Sunday. Small pleaded guilty to the charge and ends his time out after four highweight jumps races at Casterton this Sunday.
