Whales receive warm welcome to city despite wintry Warrnambool weekend

Two Southern Right Whales thrilled Warrnambool residents and visitors alike on the weekend.
A large crowd of people were able to see the annual visitors from Logan's Beach and the breakwater.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said he was thrilled the two whales had arrived in the city.
"It's really great to see them back and it's great to see so many people out and about.
"It's something really special for Warrnambool.
"Hopefully we will continue to see them as the season goes on."
The arrival comes a week after a pod of humpback whales were spotted off Port Fairy.
Salty Dog Charters owner Dan Hoey said he saw a group of five when he was about 15 to 20 kilometres out of Port Fairy about 3pm on Tuesday, June 18.
Mr Hoey said he often saw humpback whales while on charter.
He said they were majestic creatures.
"I see a lot of humpbacks and blue whales," Mr Hoey said.
"They're brilliant - they're not shy."
