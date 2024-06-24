AFL draft prospect makes successful return for Rebels in narrow win

Greater Western Victoria Rebels boys coach David Loaders believes AFL draft prospect Rhys Unwin will excite at the back-end of the Coates Talent League season after returning from a long-term injury on Sunday, June 23.
The Cobden small forward finally returned to the field in the win against Murray Bushrangers on the weekend, nearly three months after injuring his ankle against Geelong Falcons on March 28.
The Hampden league product, who is also part of Vic Country's under 18 squad - also coached by Loader - showed moments of his talent in the 10-point win .
"Rhys hasn't done anything for about 12 weeks or so, so considering that I thought he had a really big impact on the game," he said.
"That's as rusty as he's going to get. What we know about Rhys is he's going to have some really exciting moments towards the end of this season now at whatever level he plays.
"I thought he had some really good, exciting moments (on Sunday)."
Fellow Cobden teammate Flynn Penry also suited up for the Rebels for the first time this season and was named in the best.
The emerging big man who is also on the radar of AFL clubs and boards at Geelong Grammar, slotted into his role well according to Loader after overcoming injuries and returning through the APS program in recent weeks.
"Two quality characters (Unwin and Penry) like that don't have any problems adjusting back into the team,'" he said.
"They slotted back in like they've been back playing for the past month to be honest.
"He (Penry) had some good moments and especially later in the game he found his feet and started to adjust to the speed of the level again."
Loader heaped praise on Warrnambool utility Reggie Mast for another excellent performance.
"Reggie has been rock-solid, he's had a really good year for us," he said.
"He's a real blue-collar worker and knows what his role is and executes it well.
"He's one of the boys who has had a really good solid year which is pleasing. He's a terrific young man."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.