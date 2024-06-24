Red light is not a green light to use mobile phone, warn Warrnambool police

Warrnambool police are concerned about a large number of people using mobile phones while driving.
Senior Sergeant Kelli Parkinson, the south-west's road safety manager, said members regularly observed people using portable devices while driving.
Fines of up to $577 and the loss of four demerit points are in place for people observed touching a portable device while driving.
"The offence of 'touch portable device' extends the scope from previously existing mobile phone offences to include all portable electronic devices such as tablets, media players, navigation systems, laptops and wearables such as smart watches," Sergeant Parkinson said.
"Police are observing a variety of offences falling into this category, with the most prevalent being mobile phone use whether it be speaking on the telephone while it is being held or text messaging - particularly while waiting at traffic lights."
Sergeant Parkinson implored drivers to stop using mobile devices while driving.
"Driving isn't a secondary activity - it requires your complete attention," she said.
Sergeant Parkinson said a motorist's eyes should always be on the road.
"For full licence holders, if your phone is in a cradle treat it like the screen in your car's console - you've got some leeway to use it for navigation or to accept or reject a call or skip a song but that's it," she said.
"Learner and probationary drivers aren't allowed to touch or interact with a phone, tablet or smart device while driving.
"This includes to answer or reject a phone call or to skip a song - they can't interact with it in any way. They can use a phone for navigation if it's in a cradle but they need to set it up beforehand and can't touch the phone or use voice controls to control the device while driving."
Sergeant Parkinson said the safest thing to do when needing to take a phone call was to pull over.
Her comments come 12 months after Warrnambool police issued a similar plea to motorists.
At the time Acting Sergeant Lisa McRae said motorists were flouting the rules.
"Unfortunately the message is not getting through to some people," Acting Sergeant McRae said.
"We're still issuing a high number of infringement notices."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.