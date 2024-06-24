The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

'It's something that can be quite powerful': Cricket club to vote on merger

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 24 2024 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eels' Hank Schlaghecke batting in a WDCA match last season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
North Warrnambool Eels' Hank Schlaghecke batting in a WDCA match last season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club president believes a proposed merger next season is a win-win for all parties moving forward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.