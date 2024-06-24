'It's something that can be quite powerful': Cricket club to vote on merger

A Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club president believes a proposed merger next season is a win-win for all parties moving forward.
North Warrnambool Eels have called a special general meeting on Monday, July 1, 2024 for its members to vote on a proposed merger with the Purnim-based Northern Raiders.
Eels president Jamie Harry told The Standard the club was keen to explore the move, highlighting the obvious connections between the two as a drawing factor.
"It isn't just a reaction or anything, it's something we've pondered for a number of years," he said.
"There are a lot of synergies between the two clubs, we're in that growing, northern region of Warrnambool, heavily connected to the community out here and the footy, netball club to an extent.
"It's about building something sustainable and community focused and building our player base, sponsors, stakeholders and generally making a better club that's enjoyable for everyone.
"I think it's something that can be quite powerful. I like to think we can work together well, we've got great admiration and respect for them as a club and what they're doing so hats off to them."
There has been significant movement in terms of mergers across the league as the association prepares for the season ahead and a new-look divisional structure and player points policy.
Brierly-Christ Church and Wesley Yambuk, as well as Nirranda and Southern Titans have already committed to joining forces next season as cricket in the region goes through a dramatic shift.
Harry said it was integral the club moved with the times and looked to shore up its future with a strong focus on building its women's program and expanding its juniors.
"There's a lot of upside (in the merger), and for us it's about building our junior base and improving our club," he said.
"We've got to go through the process still and vote but it's about building something sustainable.
"As president of the club, my vision is to look forward. We're in a growth area and have strong connections in the Bushfield area, and this would bring together two great facilities together."
He said the members' initial reaction to the merger had been really "positive".
"While mergers are a challenging thing, there is a lot of upside and we like to think it'll create an exciting path for our kids coming through," he said.
"Our playing list, all the way through is strong and for me, my vision, everyone north of that Mortlake Road roundabout and surrounds, whether male or female, we want us to be your club.
"There's a real buzz around the club at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.