Keys stolen from unlocked cars, thieves return to steal vehicles

Police are pleading with owners to lock their cars after keys were stolen to two vehicles and thieves returned to steal them.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said there were a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles committed overnight Thursday into Friday morning, June 21, 2024.
Those thefts happened in the estate behind the Brierly paddock of the racecourse, in the Renoir Drive/Taits Road area, off Moore Street.
There were five unlocked vehicles targeted by thieves, with identity documents, wallets and keys stolen.
"From one of those vehicles keys were stolen. Offenders returned overnight Sunday to a Renoir Drive address and stole that vehicle, a 2008 Toyota HiAce, which is used as a work van," he said.
"The thieves then attended at National Tiles in west Warrnambool, dumped the stolen van there and committed a burglary, removing tools.
"Crime scene officers are attending at the business address and will process the van and the scene in the search for forensic evidence."
Then overnight Friday, offenders attended at a Verdon Street address where they found keys in a white Mitsubishi Triton utility.
"That vehicle was last seen in the driveway by the owner at about 6.30pm Friday," Detective Senior Constable Ryan said.
"The victim was reporting that theft to police when the offenders pulled up and used spare keys, which were stored in the Triton glove box, to steal a 2012 blue Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.
"Both of those vehicles are still missing.
"It's believed that all these thefts are linked and the same offenders committed these crimes."
Detective Senior Constable Ryan pleaded with owners to lock their vehicles.
"These are crimes of opportunity. Locking your vehicles removes that opportunity. It's the most simple thing you can do to boost security," he said.
"There are no windows being smashed. Just lock your car. Don't leave valuables in your vehicle, especially keys," he warned.
It comes after The Standard reported thefts had surged in the south-west over the past year with the increase in some shires more than three times the state average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.