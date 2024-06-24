Shire urged to reduce number of 'closed door consultations' by group

Members of the Moyne Shire Ratepayers Association are fed up with "closed door consultations".
The association made a submission on the council's draft community engagement policy and raised a number of concerns.
"We, the ratepayers, are continually frustrated by the closed door consultations with which the shire has chosen to engage in to date," the submission states.
"We look forward to the implementation of this policy and a wider consultation with the community as opposed to the current consultation of the shire selected few."
The submission said it also welcomed the council's use of social media.
However, the group took issue with one practice.
"We deplore the invidious practice of closing comments on social media posts when the council's communications team anticipate negative feedback," it states.
"We believe this is at odds with the council's current social media policy and at odds with the proposed new engagement policy
"In closing the ratepayers welcome the council's commitment to building an engagement culture that reflects this new policy and look forward to the council's reporting on engagement outcomes and identification of strategies to improve engagement with ratepayers."
Councillors will be asked to adopt the draft community engagement policy at the June monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 25.
The meeting also has an agenda item regarding submissions on the council's draft budget.
Corangamite Shire will also have its June meeting on Tuesday.
Councillors will be presented with the results of the 2024 community satisfaction survey.
The council improved in 12 areas, with the top score achieved in customer service.
Corangamite Shire scored 76 in customer service, which is nine points above the state average.
